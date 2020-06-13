DMV Artists Resounds Makes America’s Got Talent

The Richmond, Virginia singers—comprised of friends Mariah Hargrove, Joseph Clarke and Jessica Fox—are set to make their way onto the big stage on the upcoming Season 15 episode. Despite their growing fandom on social media and long history of live performance, the group admits their a little bit nervous when they finally audition in front of AGT judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel in the episode 3 sneak peek. After all, there is a $1 million grand prize on the line.

