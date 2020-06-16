Maryland Nursing Homes Fined For Not Providing Coronavirus Information

At least two dozen nursing homes have been fined by the state of Maryland for failing to provide information on coronavirus cases and deaths in their facilities.

According to the Washington Post, 24 Medicare-certified facilities were fined between $250 to $750 in early May for the infractions.

State officials said the facilities failed to “to submit daily reporting information.” The move violated an executive order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan.

