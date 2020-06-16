GRIFF’s Prayer For T-Mobile People [VIDEO]



Mr. Telephone Man, something’s wrong with GRIFF’s line. The tech people at T-Mobile had one job, and well… listen to his prayer up top to see how his issue with his phone ended.

