GRIFF’s Prayer For T-Mobile People [VIDEO]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 06.16.20
Dismiss


Mr. Telephone Man, something’s wrong with GRIFF’s line. The tech people at T-Mobile had one job, and well… listen to his prayer up top to see how his issue with his phone ended. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO: 

GRIFF’s Prayer For Mask-less People [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Skinny Tea [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Hospital Public Safety Officers [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For T-Mobile People [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
Legal Actions To Take If You Are Ever…

Recently, I had an opportunity to speak with attorney Durante Partridge on legal actions we should take if stopped by…
06.16.20
Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything Supporting Black…

While the popular coffee chain posted on social media that they stand in solidarity with us, they don't want workers…
06.12.20
Texas Southern University Offers George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter…

Miss Floyd has a full ride to Texas Southern University if she chooses to attend the HBCU.
06.11.20
Kurt Carr, Nakitta Foxx, Al Sharpton & Others…

The celebration of George Floyd's life featured gospel heavyweights, local pastors and most of all - a word of God.
06.10.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Nomination For 2020…

The delegate count makes it official that it will be Joe Biden who the Democratic Party nominates for President in…
06.08.20
‘Defund Police’ Movement Gains Steam As Celebrities And…

People like John Legend, Lizzo, and Yara Shahidi show their support.
06.08.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Close