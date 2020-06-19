CLOSE
Baltimore
Special Enrollment Period For Marylanders To Get Health Insurance Extended To July 15

Marylanders who are uninsured now have until July 15 to enroll in health coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection.

The deadline was originally June 15. The extension comes as more than 43,000 residents have received coverage during the special enrollment period that began in March.

“Access to health coverage is important every day. However, the coronavirus pandemic has heightened awareness of that need, and we’ve seen a tremendous response of people enrolling in health insurance. We want to ensure that as many people as possible get the coverage they need,” says Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Anyone who enrolls in health coverage through Maryland Health Connection now through July 15 will have a coverage start date of July 1.

