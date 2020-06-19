CLOSE
First Baptist Church Of Guilford

Sunday Morning Worship

You can praise, worship, and enjoy the word. Come be apart of Sunday Morning Worship at 8am.
Children’s Church is at 10 am.

Sunday School

Join us for Sunday School Bible study. Ready to learn more about God? Experience Him by reading the living Word every Sunday at 9:30 AM.

Watch Live

We don’t want you miss our worship service.

Subscribe to our YouTube page First Baptist Church of Guilford.

Watch us live on Sundays at 8am  and on Wednesdays at Noon Via Facebook. First Baptist Church of Guilford.

Tune in to our Sunday worship service re-broadcast on WBGR gospel network on Sundays at 4pm.

Download FBCOG app on the app store. Simply type in First Baptist Church Guilford.

Wednesday Night Bible Study

Let’s dive deeper into the Word of God. On Wednesdays at 7pm join us as we find practical applications for God’s Word.
ZoomMeeting ID: 644 377 5522 and Password: 876986. You may also join the Zoom Bible Study by phone; 301 715 8592. Please remember to mute your mobile devices when joining in on the Bible Study.
Find your way to First Baptist Church of Guilford:

Close