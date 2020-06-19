This Sunday, June 21 is Father’s Day and GRIFF’s got a few pops he’d like to shout out! Listen up top…

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

RELATED:

Erica Campbell Shares Memorable Father’s Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

An Inexpensive, Last Minute Father’s Day Gift Guide

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer: A Father’s Day Shoutout was originally published on getuperica.com