GRIFF’s Prayer: A Father’s Day Shoutout

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 06.19.20
Dismiss

This Sunday, June 21 is Father’s Day and GRIFF’s got a few pops he’d like to shout out! Listen up top…

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

RELATED: 

Erica Campbell Shares Memorable Father’s Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

An Inexpensive, Last Minute Father’s Day Gift Guide

GRIFF

Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Happy Father’s Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

It's Father's Day weekend and we wanted to give a huge shout out to GRIFF from the morning show. When he's not on the radio or pursuing his comedy dreams he's spending time with his wonderful children. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there and check out some photos below!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer: A Father’s Day Shoutout  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a holiday of notable significance for many African Americans. June…
06.19.20
Taco Bell Employee Fired For Wearing a Black…

The fast-food chain has apologized and claims there is no company-wide policy banning workers from wearing BLM accessories.
06.19.20
Black People’s Fears Of Clinical Racism Must Be…

Black medical professionals chime in on treating the coronavirus.
06.19.20
Black Pastor Arrested After Calling 911 On White…

A pastor in Virginia called on 911 for help against White trespassers who allegedly attacked him verbally and physically, and…
06.17.20
‘These Are Not Suicides’: Series Of Suspected Lynchings…

People continue to demand further investigations.
06.17.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
Legal Actions To Take If You Are Ever…

Recently, I had an opportunity to speak with attorney Durante Partridge on legal actions we should take if stopped by…
06.16.20
Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything Supporting Black…

While the popular coffee chain posted on social media that they stand in solidarity with us, they don't want workers…
06.12.20
Texas Southern University Offers George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter…

Miss Floyd has a full ride to Texas Southern University if she chooses to attend the HBCU.
06.11.20
Kurt Carr, Nakitta Foxx, Al Sharpton & Others…

The celebration of George Floyd's life featured gospel heavyweights, local pastors and most of all - a word of God.
06.10.20
Close