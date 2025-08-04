Dave Anderson Urges Listeners to Stop Waiting for Permission: “We Are the Table”

Source: R1 Digital / Dave Anderson

This Monday morning, Cheryl Jackson welcomed entrepreneur, speaker, and best-selling author Dave Anderson to Money Monday on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell. Known as “The Business Bully,” Anderson brought his signature no-nonsense wisdom with a message that hit home for many listeners: “We don’t need a seat at the table—we are the table.”

Anderson opened the conversation by challenging the generational mindset that tells people, especially in the Black community, to wait for opportunities or seek validation from outside sources.

“For generations, we’ve been taught to wait for permission, to ask, hope, and wait for someone powerful to let us in or put us on,” Anderson said. “But the truth is, we already are powerful. Black culture built the table.”

He went on to emphasize that Black creativity, innovation, and faith form the foundation of so many global trends and industries. “Instead of begging for scraps,” he explained, “we need to understand that God already made us table setters.”

But what does it look like to act on that power?

Anderson broke it down into three steps for those unsure where to start:

Take inventory – “What do people already come to you for?” he asked. Whether it’s cooking, fashion, advice, or music, those skills are not hobbies—they’re gifts with value. Stop hiding – Referencing Matthew 5:15, Anderson encouraged listeners to stop dimming their light. “We don’t multiply what we bury,” he said. “Use your gift boldly.” Get guidance – That’s where The Real Black Agenda comes in.

The book, which Anderson described as more of a blueprint than a traditional read, is designed to walk people through turning their gifts into both income and impact. It comes complete with a workbook, devotional, and live workshops happening in churches, schools, and businesses around the country.

“I created The Real Black Agenda because I was tired of people only seeing the problems,” Anderson said. “I wanted something that outlines the steps to the solutions—real strategies for real people.”

Cheryl Jackson praised the book for its practicality and noted that their entire team had received copies to work on their financial and entrepreneurial goals. Anderson wrapped the conversation by inviting listeners to visit www.therealblackagenda.com, where they can get the book, sign up for workshops, and even book him to speak at events. He also encouraged everyone to follow him on Instagram at @thebusinessbully.

“You are powerful,” he reminded listeners. “You are creative. You are the table.”

