Faith to Finish | Faith Walk

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell delivered a heartfelt and empowering message about having the faith to finish what God has called you to do, even when the journey gets tough. Drawing from her own experiences, Erica shared how doubt and fear tried to creep in as she prepared for her upcoming Laugh, Cry, Heal event.

“The enemy whispered, ‘Just don’t do it this year,’” she revealed, candidly admitting moments of overwhelm and intimidation. But Erica reminded listeners that challenges are often a sign that God is at work: “If the enemy keeps telling you to stop, that’s how you know God is with you.”

Erica encouraged her audience to recalibrate their minds and hearts through fasting, prayer, and staying in the Word. She emphasized the importance of perseverance, saying, “I will not let the enemy steal my faith in the middle of the process. I’m so close, y’all.” Her testimony resonated deeply, offering a relatable reminder that faith is not just about starting but about finishing strong.