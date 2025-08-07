Listen Live
Local

Baltimore County Residents Get Free Access to CCBC Essex Pool

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Abstract transparent water shadow surface texture natural ripple on blue background
Source: Kwangmoozaa / Getty

CCBC Essex has opened its indoor pool for free community swim hours, available Monday through Thursday through August 15.

“By opening the CCBC Essex pool, we are taking a small but meaningful step toward correcting that history and providing our residents with the safe, shared spaces they deserve,” Jackson said.

Community Swim Schedule at CCBC Essex (Now through August 15):

  • Mondays & Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
  • Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Special Hours: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 13

Baltimore County residents must check in at the Wellness and Athletic Center and complete a waiver before entering.

More details can be found on CCBC Essex’s pool website.

Baltimore County Residents Get Free Access to CCBC Essex Pool  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close