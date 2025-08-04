Your Dream-Building Success Formula (Pt. 1) | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Your Dream Building Success Formula (Pt1)”

I’m so excited about all the people who sent notes saying they love the 10 steps for success and the dream building formula, and they wanted more information because some of them didn’t catch all ten. Well, I’m going to give you 5 of them today again. And then tomorrow we’ll give you 5 more and you can catch up on them.

#1 decide what you want. How you gonna have a dream come true if you don’t have a dream #2, write it down. Be specific rights division. Make it plain that he that reads it may run the race. #3 read it three times a day to get you focused because you gotta stay focused. #4 set the date of accomplishment so you won’t procrastinate and then #5 think of it off and take time every day for positive. You will see that when you take time to think positive thoughts, it’ll change your life.

