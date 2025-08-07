Ravens Fans Fired Up For Preseason Kickoff Against The Colts
The wait is over! Football is officially back in Baltimore.
Excitement is building across the city as Ravens fans prepare to pack M&T Bank Stadium Thursday night for the team’s first preseason game of the year against the Indianapolis Colts. It’s been months since the Ravens last took the field, and even though it’s just preseason, fans are ready to show out in purple and black.
Big-name players like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Roquan Smith aren’t expected to play, but that hasn’t put a damper on the mood.
While the preseason games don’t count in the standings, bragging rights are on the line, especially for fans with rivals close to home.
Fresh off an AFC North title and a deep playoff run that ended in a narrow 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Ravens fans have their sights set high this season.
Check out more from Fox Baltimore live at M&T Bank Stadium below:
Ravens Fans Fired Up For Preseason Kickoff Against The Colts was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings
-
‘Nicest Judge In The World’ Frank Caprio Passes Away at 88
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
7 Bible Verses to Inspire You This School Year