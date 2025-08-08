Listen Live
You are Never Too Old to Dream | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on August 8, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “You are Never Too Old to Dream”

Today’s tip for success is that your attitude is much more important than the facts. While speaking at our Group of senior citizens. A younger lady in her 70s stopped me and said that she was depressed because she didn’t feel useful anymore. I asked her if she realized that Colonel Sanders didn’t start Kentucky Fried Chicken until he was 65.  And then Claire Pella didn’t say, Where’s the beef and become a popular TV star until she was in her 80s and George Burns won an Oscar in his 90s and signed a 10 year contract with Caesars Palace said he would have signed 20 years contract.  But he didn’t think they’d be in business senior citizens running marathons, opening businesses, scaling mountains, doing also some amazing things, they realize that you are all and we are all getting older, but the attitude is, I’d rather wear out than rust out. Once I shared that with her.  She got a new attitude and got excited about her possibilities. I encourage you to get excited about your possibilities no matter what age you are.   

You are Never Too Old to Dream | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

