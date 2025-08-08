Listen Live
Lifestyle

God Remembers | Ericaism

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Ericaism GUMEC
Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

In this episode of Ericaism on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell delivered a powerful reminder that delay is not denial and that God never forgets His promises to us. Erica Campbell, in her trademark warmth and authenticity, opened up about a deeply personal season in her life. Through [personal story], she shared how stepping into her solo career after years with gospel duo Mary Mary required faith and courage. Her testimony highlighted how God remembered the dreams she had as a little girl, dreams she thought were long forgotten.


STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Erica reflected on how her obedience in her youth—attending choir rehearsals, being faithful in church, and sowing into her purpose—laid the foundation for the blessings she experiences today. She reminded listeners that while we may lose sight of our dreams, God never does. With heartfelt encouragement, she urged her audience to hold on, keep believing, and continue dreaming, as God’s timing is always perfect.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Related Stories

Her message resonated deeply with the faith-based audience, especially as she spoke about the humbling reality that even in moments of falling short, God’s grace continues to pave the way. This relatable vulnerability made her testimony all the more touching and uplifting.

The key takeaway from today’s Ericaism was clear: no matter how long the wait may be, God remembers. Whether you’re stepping into a new chapter, pursuing a dormant dream, or simply waiting for a breakthrough, Erica’s words reassured listeners that God’s promises never fail. Her passionate reminder to remain steadfast in faith struck a chord, offering hope and inspiration to anyone needing a spiritual

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

God Remembers | Ericaism  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close