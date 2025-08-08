Listen Live
News

Natalie Cole Everlasting (Deluxe Edition / Remastered 2025)

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nathalie Cole
Source: Christian Rose / Getty

To celebrate what would have been Natalie Cole’s 75th birthday this year, Craft Recordings are releasing digital deluxe editions of two of her key albums. Everlasting hit the top 10 of the Billboard R&B chart on its release and is certified RIAA Gold.

The track “Jump Start” was the first single to be released from the album and went top 15 on the Billboard charts and #2 on the Billboard R&B chart. The album’s second single, “I Live for Your Love”, hit top 5 on US R&B Songs at No. 4 and No. 2 on US Adult Contemporary chart. “Pink Cadillac” was released as the third single and achieved successful popularity in that it hit the top 5 on the US Hot 100, top 10 on US R&B Songs and No. 1 on US Dance Songs.

Natalie Cole Everlasting (Deluxe Edition / Remastered 2025)  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close