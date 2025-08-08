Tamela Mann Earns Two GMA Dove Awards Nominations

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

DALLAS) August 5, 2025 – Decorated Recording Artist Tamela Mann’s award-winning album Live Breathe Fight continues garnering accolades with two GMA Dove Awards nominations, including Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year for Live Breathe Fight and Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for her No. 1 hit “Deserve To Win.”

“I’m thankful and honored to be nominated by the GMA for two Dove Awards this year,” said Tamela. “I’m happy for this opportunity to further spread the Gospel of Jesus because that’s what it’s all about. And I hope people know that they too ‘deserve to win’ no matter what season they may be in in life.”

Tamela’s NAACP Image Award-winning album Live Breathe Fight is produced by Tamela, David Mann, Phillip Bryant, and Jevon Hill. It is a collection of many of the most compelling and deeply vulnerable songs of Tamela’s career. Penned by Tamela, Bryant and Tameka Mintze aka “Tia Sharee,” the single “Working for Me” dominated gospel radio as her fastest climbing single to date and earned Tamela a place in Billboard history with her 11th No. 1 hit, more than any other gospel artist. “Deserve To Win” surpassed that record, marking 12 No. 1 hits, solidifying Tamela’s historical accomplishment on the Billboard Gospel Radio chart.

Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, final round voting for the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards will run August 7 through August 14, 2025.

The GMA Dove Awards presentation will be held October 7, 2025 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ App Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7:30pm and 10pm ET and will be simulcast on SiriusXM The Message.

ABOUT TAMELA MANN:

“Live Breathe Fight” is the latest accomplishment in Tamela’s storied career. With her single, “Working for Me,” earning the top spot, Tamela set a new record for the most No. 1 Gospel singles in Billboard history. “Deserve To Win” solidified that record marking 12 No. 1 hits to date. An accomplished songwriter, producer, actress, and businesswoman, Tamela has amassed a Grammy® Award, BET® Award, Billboard® Music Award, and multiple NAACP Image® Awards and Stellar® Gospel Music Awards. Her Billboard No. 1 album Best Days includes the No. 1 platinum single “Take Me to The King” and received Billboard’s “Album of the Decade” for 2010-2019, in the Gospel category. Tamela’s Billboard No. 1 album, One Way, garnered two No. 1 singles, including “Change Me” and “God Provides,” which earned the singer her first Grammy® Award in 2017. In 2018, Tamela and her husband, NAACP Image® Award winning actor David Mann, released their first book and joint album, Us Against the World. The book won an NAACP Image® Award for Outstanding Literary Work and the album garnered top-charting singles including the Urban AC track, “Ups & Downs.” Tamela hit the big screen in 2023 in The Color Purple movie musical release, produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg. Tamela and David together helm TillyMann Entertainment. They starred in the NAACP Image® Award-winning docu-series “The Manns,” the hit comedy “Mann & Wife,” and are currently starring in “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.” Tamela’s athleisure apparel and shapewear line, the Tamela Mann Collection, is available at TamelaMann.com and in select retail stores.

Tamela Mann Earns Two GMA Dove Awards Nominations was originally published on praiserichmond.com