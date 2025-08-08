Listen Live
News

Trump Orders Federal Policing in D.C.

Trump Deploys Federal Law Enforcement to Police Washington, D.C.

President Trump deploys federal law enforcement to Washington, D.C., citing crime concerns despite recent declines in violent crime.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
President Trump Makes Announcement On The Economy
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has directed federal law enforcement agencies to increase their presence in the nation’s capital, citing concerns over violent crime. The move follows an incident involving a former Trump administration staffer injured during an attempted carjacking earlier this week.

The federal policing initiative, which began early Friday morning, is set to last seven days, with the possibility of extension. Agencies involved include the U.S. Park Police, Capitol Police, FBI, DEA, and others. However, local officials and residents reported no noticeable increase in police presence as of Friday.

Related Stories

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors.”

Trump has long criticized D.C.’s local governance, threatening to federalize the city if crime rates remain high. While D.C. experienced a surge in crime post-pandemic, violent crime has significantly declined in recent years, hitting a 30-year low in 2024, according to the Justice Department.

Despite the decline, Trump’s social media posts this week described D.C.’s crime as “out of control,” reiterating his willingness to exert federal control over the city.

The unique relationship between D.C. and the federal government allows the president to take temporary control of local police under emergency conditions. Whether this latest move will lead to long-term federal oversight remains to be seen.

SOURCE: NPR

RELATED: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says President Trump Is Putin’s “H*e”
RELATED: Donald Trump Wants To Send Americans To Foreign Prisons 

Trump Deploys Federal Law Enforcement to Police Washington, D.C.  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close