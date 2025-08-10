Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Baltimore Shooting
Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Park Heights Shooting
Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured in a mass shooting Saturday night in Park Heights, according to Baltimore Police.
Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers responded around 8:46 p.m. to reports of gunfire near Spaulding and Queensbury avenues, about a block south of Pimlico Race Course.
At the scene, police found four male victims and two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A 38-year-old man was critically injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of his condition, homicide detectives were called to assist in the investigation, police said.
The 5-year-old girl was shot in the hand and is expected to recover, Worley said. The remaining victims, ranging in age from 23 to 52, are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Worley said some of the victims had been sitting outside—on a porch and near a car—eating when gunfire erupted.
Detectives are interviewing victims and witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.
Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Park Heights Shooting was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings
-
‘Nicest Judge In The World’ Frank Caprio Passes Away at 88
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
7 Bible Verses to Inspire You This School Year