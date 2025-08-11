The Power Of Positive Self-Talk | Dr. Willie Jolley
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Power Of Positive Self-Talk”
I want to give you tips to come back, to change your life. You must change your communication and make it a point to have positive self-talk, sweet-talk yourself, and speak positively about your life. Sticks and stones may break your bones and words can break your spirit. Even your words to yourself, so watch what you allow yourself to say to you about yourself. Studies show that 80% of self-talk is negative. If God made you, then you are awesome, period. I am grateful for each of you and I think you are incredible and can do incredible things with your life. Now, just stop believing the same for yourself. Remember, if God made you then you’re marvelously and wonderfully made, so act like it. Start right now.
The Power Of Positive Self-Talk | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
