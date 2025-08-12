Listen Live
Lifestyle

Why Quitting Can Help You Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Why Quitting Can Help You Win”

 

Today I want to encourage you to think differently so you can achieve greater results. Some years ago, my son and I were riding by the place where I used to work. My son was about, well, six years old at that time of year. Dad. Isn’t that where you used to work? I said yes, it is. He then said dad, did you get fired?  I replied no, I quit. And as I said that the tears welled up in his eyes and he said Daddy, you quit. But you told me never to quit. Never give up. I pulled the car over, wiped away his tears and said yes, son, I quit.  

But I didn’t quit because I was giving up. No, I quit because I was going up. Hmm. Sometimes you gotta quit those things that keep you down. Quit those things that make you frown and quit those things that keep you bound.  You gotta believe in yourself and be willing to jump and grow wings on the way today. Quit those things that are keeping you down and keeping you bound.  

  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Why Quitting Can Help You Win | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close