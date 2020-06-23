Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Sybil Wilkes stopped by the Get Up Church for her weekly visit, speaking on how important this election season is and what’s happening with the Senate. She also gave updates on coronavirus and the latest racist activity to hit Nascar.

Sybil Wilkes With What You Need to Know About Kentucky's Youngest Black Senator & More

