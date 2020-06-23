GRIFF’s Prayer For Getting Dressed [VIDEO]



If you’ve been in quarantine like us, you’ve probably recycled a bunch of loungewear. Today, though, GRIFF decided to get dressed, dressed! Catch his prayer for putting on some real clothes up top…

