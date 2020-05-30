This week on the Community Affairs Show Cheryl Jackson, talks with, Relationship Expert, Gail Crowder about surviving and building relationships during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Gail gives life changing tips on how to improve communicstion with your spouse, how to deal with conflict resolution, date nights, relieving stress and even increased intimacy. Check out the full interview here.

About Gail Crowder: Gail Crowder is the owner of Gail Crowder LLC and the Bringing Sexy Back Experience. She is a relationship expert, speaker, teacher, Author, Marriage and Life Coach, Personal and Relationship Consultancy and Certified Master Sexpert. Find out about her group and one on one sessions at www.gailcrowder.com.

Community Affairs Show: Relationship Expert, Gail Crowder Talks About Surviving Relationships During The Pandemic

