Maryland Ranks 19th In WalletHub’s 2025 Most Fun States

Icon Sportswire

It looks like Maryland is a pretty fun place to be! According to Wallet Hubs new report, Maryland has been ranked as the 19th most fun state in America. If you’re wondering how this info was ranked well, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.

Maryland’s ranking highlights its diverse offerings, with the state placing 25th for restaurants per capita, 15th for amusement parks per capita, and 20th for performing-arts theaters per capita.

Check out the full breakdown below,

Most Fun States to Visit in America

Overall Rank State Total Score Entertainment & Recreation Rank Nightlife Rank 1 California 66.89 1 3 2 Florida 63.86 2 6 3 Nevada 58.17 8 1 4 Illinois 58.14 3 2 5 New York 56.94 5 7 6 Colorado 56.17 4 11 7 Washington 55.17 6 4 8 Texas 52.96 7 13 9 Minnesota 49.66 10 8 10 Oregon 47.98 12 10 11 Louisiana 46.68 16 9 12 Arizona 46.19 9 24 13 Pennsylvania 46.13 13 15 14 Ohio 45.58 15 12 15 North Carolina 44.94 11 25 16 Missouri 44.55 18 14 17 Wisconsin 42.98 25 5 18 Georgia 42.36 14 27 19 Maryland 42.04 17 26 20 Tennessee 41.60 22 20 21 South Carolina 41.18 19 29 22 Michigan 39.71 24 19 23 Hawaii 38.76 21 45 24 Massachusetts 38.28 27 21 25 Utah 38.25 20 48 26 Virginia 37.19 23 43 27 Oklahoma 36.52 29 23 28 New Mexico 36.16 26 36 29 South Dakota 35.87 31 18 30 Montana 35.73 35 16 31 Alaska 34.34 30 34 32 Wyoming 33.85 28 42 33 Iowa 33.28 36 17 34 Nebraska 33.19 32 32 35 Idaho 32.80 33 35 36 New Jersey 31.70 34 41 37 Indiana 31.28 39 22 38 Kentucky 29.72 38 31 39 Maine 29.04 37 44 40 North Dakota 28.54 43 37 41 Kansas 28.45 42 39 42 New Hampshire 27.06 41 49 43 Connecticut 26.91 40 50 44 Alabama 26.90 42 37 45 Vermont 24.69 47 30 46 Arkansas 24.49 45 47 47 Delaware 23.95 46 46 48 Rhode Island 23.74 48 33 49 Mississippi 21.05 49 28 50 West Virginia 19.18 50 40

Maryland Ranks 19th In WalletHub’s 2025 Most Fun States was originally published on 92q.com