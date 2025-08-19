Maryland Ranks 19th In WalletHub's 2025 Most Fun States
It looks like Maryland is a pretty fun place to be! According to Wallet Hubs new report, Maryland has been ranked as the 19th most fun state in America. If you’re wondering how this info was ranked well, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.
Maryland’s ranking highlights its diverse offerings, with the state placing 25th for restaurants per capita, 15th for amusement parks per capita, and 20th for performing-arts theaters per capita.
Check out the full breakdown below,
Most Fun States to Visit in America
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Entertainment & Recreation Rank
|Nightlife Rank
|1
|California
|66.89
|1
|3
|2
|Florida
|63.86
|2
|6
|3
|Nevada
|58.17
|8
|1
|4
|Illinois
|58.14
|3
|2
|5
|New York
|56.94
|5
|7
|6
|Colorado
|56.17
|4
|11
|7
|Washington
|55.17
|6
|4
|8
|Texas
|52.96
|7
|13
|9
|Minnesota
|49.66
|10
|8
|10
|Oregon
|47.98
|12
|10
|11
|Louisiana
|46.68
|16
|9
|12
|Arizona
|46.19
|9
|24
|13
|Pennsylvania
|46.13
|13
|15
|14
|Ohio
|45.58
|15
|12
|15
|North Carolina
|44.94
|11
|25
|16
|Missouri
|44.55
|18
|14
|17
|Wisconsin
|42.98
|25
|5
|18
|Georgia
|42.36
|14
|27
|19
|Maryland
|42.04
|17
|26
|20
|Tennessee
|41.60
|22
|20
|21
|South Carolina
|41.18
|19
|29
|22
|Michigan
|39.71
|24
|19
|23
|Hawaii
|38.76
|21
|45
|24
|Massachusetts
|38.28
|27
|21
|25
|Utah
|38.25
|20
|48
|26
|Virginia
|37.19
|23
|43
|27
|Oklahoma
|36.52
|29
|23
|28
|New Mexico
|36.16
|26
|36
|29
|South Dakota
|35.87
|31
|18
|30
|Montana
|35.73
|35
|16
|31
|Alaska
|34.34
|30
|34
|32
|Wyoming
|33.85
|28
|42
|33
|Iowa
|33.28
|36
|17
|34
|Nebraska
|33.19
|32
|32
|35
|Idaho
|32.80
|33
|35
|36
|New Jersey
|31.70
|34
|41
|37
|Indiana
|31.28
|39
|22
|38
|Kentucky
|29.72
|38
|31
|39
|Maine
|29.04
|37
|44
|40
|North Dakota
|28.54
|43
|37
|41
|Kansas
|28.45
|42
|39
|42
|New Hampshire
|27.06
|41
|49
|43
|Connecticut
|26.91
|40
|50
|44
|Alabama
|26.90
|42
|37
|45
|Vermont
|24.69
|47
|30
|46
|Arkansas
|24.49
|45
|47
|47
|Delaware
|23.95
|46
|46
|48
|Rhode Island
|23.74
|48
|33
|49
|Mississippi
|21.05
|49
|28
|50
|West Virginia
|19.18
|50
|40
Maryland Ranks 19th In WalletHub’s 2025 Most Fun States was originally published on 92q.com
