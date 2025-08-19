Listen Live
Praying for You | Ericaism

Published on August 19, 2025

Ericaism GUMEC
Have you ever received a call, a DM, or a text at just the right moment, simply letting you know someone was praying for you? In today’s Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” Erica shared how a word from a friend, prompted by God, arrived right on time—lifting her spirit and preparing her for what was to come.


It’s a testimony many of us recognize: God places someone on your heart for a reason. You might be the person to call, text, or check in, just when another soul needs encouragement. Our traditions are full of these moments—random acts of love, casseroles on your doorstep, a favorite song reminding you, “Somebody prayed for me, had me on their mind, took the time and prayed for me.” These aren’t accidents. God uses us as vessels, sharing hope and strength when it’s needed most.

Sometimes, you are the one who needs that prayer, wishing for reassurance that you’re not alone in the struggle. Even if the call never comes, know that you are on someone’s mind. The Holy Spirit still nudges hearts to intercede, and there are people lifting your name in prayer—rooting for your victory, healing, and restoration.

Don’t ignore the urge to reach out. You could be the lifeline someone desperately needs. Let people love on you. Allow yourself to receive joy, not just stuff—because true joy, the joy of the Lord, can’t be given or taken away by this world.

As Erica reminds us: Don’t quit. Don’t give up. Remember that you are loved, you are being prayed for, and you’re not alone in your journey. Walk in victory, and don’t be afraid to make the world better. Someone’s praying for you, always.

