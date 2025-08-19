Jevon Dewand’s Mission: Faith, Unity, and Making Others Win

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

At the Urban 1 Summit, rising artist Jevon Dewand delivered one of the most authentic and inspiring interviews of the event. Speaking with genuine passion about his faith-centered approach to music and his commitment to lifting others as he climbs, Dewand shared insights that resonated deeply with an audience hungry for authenticity in an industry often focused on individual success.

The gospel and R&B artist didn’t just talk about his music – he painted a picture of what it means to operate with purpose, surround yourself with greatness, and never forget where your blessings come from.





Perhaps the most striking aspect of Dewand’s philosophy is his willingness to step back when it serves a greater purpose. During the summit, he made a statement that should be required listening for every artist: “I’m also the same feeling about choosing somebody today who life, you can change. And that’s what it’s all about for me.”

This isn’t false modesty – it’s strategic thinking wrapped in genuine care for others. Dewand understands that true success isn’t just about personal achievement; it’s about creating opportunities for others to win alongside you.

“Sometimes, you know, I can move to the side for somebody else who feels like they counted out,” he explained. “Don’t get me wrong, I feel like an underdog, but I don’t feel like I’m counted out for sure. But the underdog can move for the person that don’t have a voice, because I just want to be their voice.”



Dewand introduced a concept that should revolutionize how we think about career development – the octopus approach. “Your base is your base. My base is frequency, energy, caring, sharing, God, positivity. And I got a lot of energy, but my tentacles go everywhere.”

This strategy allows him to venture into pop, Southern soul, R&B, TV, and film while maintaining his core identity. The beauty of this approach? If one tentacle gets hurt, the base remains strong.

“Anytime you in your feelings, don’t give your base away, just give your tentacle away, period. So that way, if your tentacle get in his feelings, it didn’t affect your base,” he advised. “And then anything that you need to be in your life, you can be.”

When discussing his creative process, Dewand broke down a simple but powerful formula that any content creator or entrepreneur can apply: who, what, when, where, and how.

“Who am I talking to? How am I talking to him? Why am I talking to him? And what I want them to do. Then you move your feelings out the record,” he explained. This approach strips away ego and focuses on genuine connection with your audience.

Using his collaboration as an example, he demonstrated how this works: “If you’re talking to women, you say, I’m talking to women. So money alone talk to a woman, right? Then she said this, and she said, I’m gonna say it confidently. Then she said, I’m gonna do it in R B, where it feels good. And then what she wants you to do, she wants you to sing it back.”

The interview revealed Dewand’s approach to handling industry politics and attempts to create division within his team. When faced with people trying to pit him against his collaborators, his response was both wise and confident.

“All I did was turn around. Now I’m in the front,” he said, referring to critics who suggested he was always behind his more established collaborators. “You can’t gas like somebody who’s in an electric stove. I don’t have no triggers. You can’t divide and conquer nothing.”

His advice for maintaining strong partnerships? Focus on the mission, not personal feelings. “Everything that we’re doing, we’re doing it as a team. That’s why you’ve seen me go up there and say Jokia name. And I said, whoever come through this door, I meant exactly that.”

Dewand’s closing words captured the essence of his entire approach: “Mission over feelings.” In an industry and culture often driven by ego and emotional reactions, this simple phrase offers a roadmap for sustainable success.

“Don’t let nobody talk out your promise or your blessings from God,” he urged. “The good guys going to the bank together, we’re going to Houston’s together, we’re going to get some food together, we’re going to get some blessing together.”

In a world where individual success often comes at others’ expense, Dewand offers a different model: one where lifting others doesn’t diminish your own light but actually makes it shine brighter. That’s a lesson worth hearing seven times, as he would say, until it truly sinks in.

