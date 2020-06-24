Shani Hosten of AARP Discusses the Power of Music, Solutions For African Americans Affected By COVID-19 & More

06.24.20
Shani Hosten, Vice President of Multicultural Leadership for African American/Black Strategy & Outreach at AARP, called in today to discuss the power of music as AARP. In talking about how music brings us together and being better together, she also offered a few solutions for the African American community disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

With over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical, hospital and consumer packaged good industries, Hosten joined AARP in 2016 bringing with her a wide range of other unique experiences. Hosten, whose focus ties into community engagement and cultural awareness, is an HBCU graduate of Hampton University (she also studied at Columbia University), a member of the Reston (VA) Chapter of the Links Incorporated, and a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. 

Close