Howard University President Ben Vinson III Steps Down

President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D., has announced that he will step down from his role as Howard University’s 18th president on August 31.

The sudden announcement, which was made on Friday morning during a meeting with faculty and staff, comes just two years into his tenure and only days into the start of the new academic year at the historic institution in Washington, D.C.

Vinson, who began serving in the role in September 2023, guided Howard through a period of growth marked by increasing enrollment, new donations, and expanded academic ambitions felt by students both on and off campus. In a statement reflecting on his presidency, Vinson highlighted his focus on emerging fields and global connections, writing:

“Over the course of my tenure as President, I have worked with unwavering commitment to advance the strategic vision I believe best serves the future of this institution, including in the areas of AI, data science and analytics, and global and diasporic engagement. My foremost priority has always been the well-being and success of this community, and I remain committed to ensuring a smooth and constructive transition. I am grateful to the Board, faculty, staff, students, and partners who have supported the work we’ve undertaken together. It has been an honor to serve Howard.”

Sharing the reasoning behind his decision, Vinson added that his decision to step down was motivated by a desire to spend time with his family and continue his research activities.

“At this point, I will be taking some time to be with my family and continue my research activities,” Vinson continued. I look forward to using my experiences as president to continue to serve higher education in the future.”

Leslie D. Hale, chair of Howard’s Board of Trustees, expressed appreciation for Vinson’s leadership during his brief tenure, noting that despite the shakeup, the faculty will remain committed to “maintaining Howard’s mission of excellence, truth, and service and a welcoming and innovative academic environment where students continue to succeed.”

To ensure continuity, the Board has appointed Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, president emeritus and the university’s 17th president, as interim leader beginning Sept. 1, 2025. Frederick, a triple alumnus of Howard, previously served as interim president in 2013 before taking the permanent post in 2014 and leading until 2023.

“As we move forward, the Board of Trustees and University leadership remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining Howard’s mission of excellence, truth, and service and a vibrant, welcoming, and innovative academic environment where students continue to succeed,” Hale said. “Given our focus and commitment, the Board has selected an interim president who is uniquely equipped to serve the University during this time of transition. On behalf of the Howard University Board of Trustees, we extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Vinson for his service and leadership as president. We extend our very best wishes to him in his future endeavors.”

Frederick’s prior presidency saw historic fundraising achievements that strengthened the university’s endowment, expanded scholarship support, and modernized academic curricula and facilities. Hale described his return as providing “stability, continuity, and continued progress” as the institution navigates evolving challenges in higher education.

Dr. Frederick’s term will begin Sept. 1, 2025, and will conclude following a comprehensive national search and selection of the next permanent president.

“Together with our community, we will continue to build on the University’s positive momentum and accelerate its upward trajectory,” Hale said. “Howard University is, and will remain, a vital force for excellence, progress, and opportunity.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

