Two Children Arrested After Fire Destroys Baltimore Playground

Published on August 25, 2025

Victoria Police Handcuffs. Generic 19 November 1998 THE AGE NEWS Picture by AND
Source: The AGE / Getty

A playground at Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood was destroyed by fire Saturday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department’s Engine 57.

Firefighters responded to calls about an outside fire around 300 Pontiac Ave., the station said. Baltimore City School Police later arrested a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, accusing them of deliberately setting the blaze, City Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian confirmed Sunday.

Christian said the damage is still being assessed, but the school will open as scheduled on Monday. The Baltimore City Fire Department has not responded to requests for further comment.

The playground, rebuilt in 2019 with $130,000 in grants from the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund and KABOOM!, was designed with input from students. It was one of the few remaining in the neighborhood after another Brooklyn-area playground near Garrett Park was destroyed by arson several years ago.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Engine 57 urged community members to rally behind the school:
“Let’s come together as a community to support the students and staff. One way we can make a difference is by helping them rebuild their playground. Every hand and heart will make a difference.”

