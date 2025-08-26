Listen Live
Lifestyle

The Connection Between Brain Science and Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Connection Between Science and Goals”

Today I want to share a powerful tip I got when I interviewed Joe Hart on my Willie Jolly Wealthy Way show and podcast. Joe Hart is the president of Dale Carnegie. Dale Carnegie wrote the landmark book ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ that has changed the lives of millions of people around the globe.  And now Joe Hart has a powerful new book called Take Command, which gives you tools to take command of your thinking, your finances in your future. Your heart said in order to win in business and life, you must understand the amazing power of writing. 

The goals he said that science has proven that when you write a goal and read it, you imprint that goal in your brain, which will help you to win more. He says that scripture is accurate, write the vision. Make it plain so the heater reads may run the race, take command of your future by writing your goals, write them down and then reading them every now and then and coming up with plans to make those goals into reality. It works if you work it.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The Connection Between Brain Science and Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close