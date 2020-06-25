CLOSE
Baltimore
Hanover Street Bridge Bridge Closing Temporarily On Saturday

Hanover Street Bridge, built in 1916 in Baltimore, Maryland

The Hanover Street Bridge Bridge will close temporarily this weekend for maintenance work.

According to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, if weather permitting on Saturday, the Hanover Street Bridge/Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic, in both directions, between Waterview Avenue and Cromwell Street from 4:00 a.m. until around 8:00 p.m.

Detours will be posted and motorists traveling in this vicinity should look out for changing traffic patterns and are also encouraged to use alternate routes.

Southbound Hanover Street detour:

Southbound Hanover Street traffic will be detoured south on I-95, south on MD-295, south on Waterview Avenue via the Annapolis Road exit, then back to Hanover Street.

Northbound Hanover Street detour:

Northbound Hanover Street traffic will be detoured west on Waterview Avenue, north on MD-295, east on Hamburg Street back to Hanover Street.

