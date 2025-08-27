Cracker Barrel reverts back to original logo after public backlash

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

As the old saying goes ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.

The was the case when it came to Cracker Barrel having a change of heart with their original logo design; despite no complaints, the company did not like what they saw in the mirror and saw fit to rebrand.

Unfortunately, their new emblem did not sit well with its current consumers, as the company faced public ridicule, a near ten dollar stock dip, and disapproval from political leaders.

“WTF is wrong with @CrackerBarrel??!” Donald Trump Jr. said in response to a post on X that implied the logo may be motivated by diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

After all the noise, the company decided to revert back to its original logo.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain.” the company captioned on Instagram, “

The revert was welcome by restaurant goers as they want the old country establishment to focus on what brings everyone to the restaurant in the first place, the food!

“Now leave the dining rooms alone. And focus on the quality of food and service, because that has slipped tremendously. Eliminate the SYSCO trucks processed food and refocus on actual “real food.” windowboxcottage commented.

“Now keep the decor the same….. We didn’t ask for nor do we want farm house chic white wash crap. We want old country vintage store.” ashes9412 said.

There is a consensus amongst the customers that the food needs to improve, but there are conflicting views when it comes to touching up the interior.

“Thank you. Now please reverse what you’ve done to the interior. I can’t bear to enter a millenialized version of CB.” mndprcvl mentioned.

“I don’t want to sit in a hospital waiting room, so fix that too” taylordangerw countered.

Do you think that Cracker Barrel made the right move? Let us know in the comments below!

