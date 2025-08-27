Listen Live
Ravens Make Kyle Hamilton Highest-Paid Safety In NFL history

Published on August 27, 2025

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

A day after finalizing their 53-man roster, the Ravens secured one of their defensive cornerstones, signing safety Kyle Hamilton to a four-year extension.

The deal is worth a reported $100.4 million, the richest contract ever for an NFL safety.

General manager Eric DeCosta said talks with Hamilton’s representatives gained momentum about three weeks ago.

“The deal really does speak to how we feel about Kyle,” DeCosta said. “Being the highest-paid safety in the NFL is a responsibility, and we don’t take that lightly. We’ve had a few players hold that distinction over the years, and Kyle has proven he can carry it well. We expect him to remain an impact player on this defense for years to come.”

DeCosta called Hamilton a “unicorn,” praising his ability to excel in multiple roles.

Drafted in the first round in 2022, Hamilton has quickly become one of the most versatile pieces in the Ravens’ defense. He has earned Pro Bowl honors the past two seasons, was named first-team All-Pro in 2023, and second-team All-Pro last year. In 2024, Hamilton transitioned midseason into a deep safety role to stabilize a struggling secondary, a move that earned him votes for Defensive Player of the Year.

Through 48 career games, including 36 starts, Hamilton has tallied 250 tackles, seven sacks, and five interceptions.

With Hamilton’s deal complete, the Ravens are expected to turn their focus to center Tyler Linderbaum, the other standout from the team’s 2022 draft class. Though the Ravens declined Linderbaum’s fifth-year option, DeCosta said the team hopes to secure him “long term.”

Ravens Make Kyle Hamilton Highest-Paid Safety In NFL history  was originally published on 92q.com

