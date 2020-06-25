CLOSE
Baltimore
Black Mother & Son Denied Service At Baltimore’s Ouzo Bay Appear On GMA

Ouzo Bay Restaurant Incident

Source: Screenshot / Screenshot

Marcia Grant, the black mother who was denied service at Ouzo Bay in Baltimore this past weekend along with her son, appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday (June 24).

In a now viral video, a manger told Grant she and her son couldn’t eat at the restaurant because the boy was wearing athletic shorts. She asked multiple times why her son, who is Black, was being turned away when another boy, who is white, was dressed similary and had been able to dine there.

“I can only imagine it was based on the fact that Dallas was black,” Marcia Grant said.

Grant told Good Morning America she wanted her son to know she was fighting for him. You can check out the full interview below.

Atlas Restaurant Group, the owner of Ouzo Bay and more than a dozen bars and restaurants in Baltimore, called their treatment of Grant and her son “embarrassing and hurtful.”

The company said it will implement diversity training.

