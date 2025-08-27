ONE Musicfest Returns with Monumental 2025 Lineup

Source: Derek White / Getty

ATLANTA, August 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The South’s most significant cultural moment is set. ONE Musicfest (OMF), presented by P&G, the largest Black-owned, open-air, multi-stage festival in the nation, returns to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park (1071 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta, GA) with one of its most powerful lineup yet paying tribute to the city’s musical legacy, cultural influence, and creative spirit. Celebrating its 16th annual festival, OMF continues its reign as a global celebration of Black excellence, artistry, and unity. Co-produced by Live Nation Urban, ONE Musicfest will take place over two days on Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26.

This year’s festival promises once-in-a-lifetime performances including historic Atlanta-centric moments reflecting the heart of the culture:

HEADLINERS & ICONIC CELEBRATIONS

Future — Atlanta’s own takes center stage for a rare, hometown headlining performance.

Dungeon Family Reunion Honoring Rico Wade — The Dungeon Family reshaped Southern hip hop and helped position Atlanta as a global music capital through their innovative sound and collective creativity. As a founding member of Organized Noize, Rico Wade—alongside Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown—helped craft the South’s most iconic records and launched the careers of Outkast, Goodie Mob, and Future.

The Roots with Mary J. Blige — The legendary Roots Crew return to OMF after a decade, joined by Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul for her OMF debut.

Ludacris & Friends — Marking 25 years of Ludacris' debut album, the ATL icon headlines with a celebratory set full of special guests and surprise performances.

Doechii — The breakout star of the year, boasting a BET “Best New Artist” Award, a Grammy® nomination, and a No. 1 urban radio hit, makes her OMF debut.



THE FULL LINEUP

In alphabetical order:

803 Fresh, Ari Lennox, Bankroll Ni, Bobby V, Boosie, Busta Rhymes, Carl Thomas, Case, Chief Keef, Clipse, Cupid, DJ Smooth, Flippa T, FLO, Greg Street & Friends (Plies, Project Pat, Rich Kidz, Trinidad James, Trick Daddy), Havoc of Mobb Deep, Jagged Edge, Jazmine Sullivan, KenTheMan, Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Lloyd, Marvin Sapp, Mike Clark Jr., Odeal, Organized Noize, Pleasure P, Rasheeda, Ray J, Ray Vaughn, Sammie, Tonio Armani, Trick Daddy, Trinidad James, Tweet, Wale, Yakiyn

“Atlanta is our home, and this year we’re celebrating it in the biggest way possible — with Future, Ludacris, and a historic Dungeon Family Reunion honoring the life and legacy of Rico Wade, a true giant in hip hop,” said Jason “J.” Carter, Founder of ONE Musicfest. “ONE Musicfest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments. While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe.”

As an alumnus of Ebony Magazine’s Power 100, OMF has a significant annual economic impact of more than $61 million. The festival employs over 5,000 people annually, comprising event staff, production crews, security personnel, hospitality staff, vendors, and artists. OMF powers Atlanta’s creative economy, supports Black-owned businesses, and fosters partnerships that last beyond festival weekend. It’s more than a festival — it’s a cultural engine for Atlanta and the global community.

This year’s festival will host Toyota, Hennessy, Teremana and more top tier brands.

ABOUT ONE MUSICFEST

ONE Musicfest (OMF) is the nation’s largest Black-owned, open-air, multi-stage music festival, attracting over 100,000 diverse music lovers from all over the country. Founded by veteran event producer, Jason “J” Carter in Atlanta, OMF celebrates Black music and culture with iconic performances that have included Future, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Pharrell, The Dungeon Family, Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Ludacris, The Roots, Jill Scott, and many more. Generating over $61 million in annual economic impact, the festival supports hundreds of local businesses, with more than half of them being Black-owned, and employs more than 5,000 people each year. OMF expanded with the launch of TwoGether Land Festival in Dallas, Texas, extending its mission to unify and uplift Black communities through music, community building, and shared experience.

