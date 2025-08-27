Travis Greene Releases Genre-Defying New Album

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

(Atlanta, GA) – August 22, 2025 – GRAMMY®-nominated Travis Greene, releases his highly anticipated brand-new album, MADE IN THE SOUTH, today.

Made In The South is a genre-defying, hope-filled album blending gospel, soul, and southern roots. Featuring Andra Day, Jennifer Hudson, Lecrae, and more, Travis Greene delivers his most inspired and powerful body of work yet—a musical love letter to the South and an invitation for all to encounter God.

The album’s lead single, “Let Freedom Ring,” features Andra Day and builds on their individual legacies of impactful music, “Let Freedom Ring” calls listeners to rise above division and walk in love, faith, and purpose. Using rootsy instrumentation and impassioned vocals, the song delivers a powerful message of liberty, uplifting listeners through soulful verses. It’s a musical dialogue that inspires strength and encourages the fight for personal and collective freedom.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The nine-track collection, featuring production from Nashville-based hitmakers Hank Bentley and Austin Davis, seamlessly blends contemporary gospel, heartfelt worship, and powerful storytelling rooted in Greene’s Southern heritage. Featuring a lineup of captivating collaborations with acclaimed artists—including Jennifer Hudson (“Touched By Fire”), Andra Day (“Let Freedom Ring”), Lecrae, Limoblaze, Chevelle Franklyn, Forward City, Tasha Cobbs Leonard with Maverick City Music, Jonathan McReynolds, and Annatoria.

Travis Greene shares, “This project is incredible and is my best body of work to date. It will impact you like no other. I went outside of my normal space and created special songs that make up this album. Made In The South will take you on a spiritual, hope-filled ride. I pray you enjoy!”

Travis Greene is a GRAMMY®-nominated, Stellar and Billboard Music Award-winning gospel artist, songwriter, and pastor whose music has touched audiences worldwide with its message of hope, faith, and inspiration. Known for chart-topping hits like “Intentional” and “Made a Way,” Greene has become one of gospel music’s most influential voices, blending contemporary sounds with timeless worship. Beyond music, he serves as co-pastor of Forward City Church in Columbia, South Carolina, where he leads with passion and purpose. With his dynamic artistry and commitment to spreading the gospel, Travis Greene continues to break boundaries and inspire generations through both his music and ministry.

For more information, follow Travis Greene on social media using the handle @TravisGreeneTV.

Made In The South Tracklisting Touched By Fire (feat. Jennifer Hudson) Home Sweet Carolina Let Freedom Ring (feat. Andra Day) Come Through (feat. Lecrae) Never Ever (feat. Limoblaze, Chevelle Franklyn, Forward City) Holes (feat. Rahkii) Big Heart (feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Maverick City Music) Mad (feat. Jonathan McReynolds) There’s Always More (feat. Annatoria)

Travis Greene Releases Genre-Defying New Album was originally published on praiserichmond.com