5 Changes To Expect When You Visit The Hair Salon Post-COVID19 Lockdown

After months of flattening the curve, individual states are slowly allowing businesses to reopen despite the potential for another COVID 19 outbreak, which means you should be very cautious booking that hair appointment. We know you’re anxious, it’s been months since you last enjoyed long talks with your stylist while she tends to your hair, but just because salons are set to reopen, doesn’t mean that things will go back to how they used to be.

COVID 19 has changed the way we all will interact with each other. And your salon visits post COVID will be the perfect example. Since some people are getting used to living among this virus, it’s still necessary to take specific precautions. Follow along as we take you through some changes you can expect to take place, once your stylist becomes open for appointments.

1. NO SERVICE WITHOUT MASKS AND GLOVES

Many business have relaxed their rules on wearing face masks to be served, but since you and your stylist will be in close proximity to each other, you may want to hold on to your pandemic essentials. As the news shows, the virus is still spreading at a rapid rate, which can compromise your health.

2. TEMPERATURE CHECKS

While this rule has only been put into effect at hospitals and other medical facilities, you can expect to get a temperature check. If your body temp is not at the appropriate rate, you may very well be turned away.

3. SERVICE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY

You may be used to popping in to get a quick wash and set or blowout, but those days are over. In an effort to minimize the foot traffic, don’t be surprised if you’re only able to see your stylist by appointment only.

4. MAINTAINING 6 FT DISTANCE FROM OTHER CLIENTS

It’s nice to know that you can get your mane slayed, but you’ll need to do so by maintaining a safe distance. Many salon owners will enforce the social distancing rule, so the salon atmosphere that you may be looking for will be non-existent.

5. DISPOSABLE SALON BIBS

You know how your stylist may swap out bibs when styling customers? Well, now you can expect hairstylist to rely on disposable options. It’s safer for all parties involved and can even help minimize the load of regularly washing bibs on an everyday basis.

It’s important to note that just because salons are opening back up doesn’t mean that you should rush in immediately. Play it smart and take some time before your reunion with your hairstylist.

5 Changes To Expect When You Visit The Hair Salon Post-COVID19 Lockdown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

