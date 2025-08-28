Listen Live
Recording Artist Isabel Davis Announces New Single

Published on August 28, 2025

(New Orleans, LA) – AUGUST 27, 2025 – Stellar Award & BMI Trailblazer Award-Winning recording artist Isabel Davis announces the highly anticipated release date of her upcoming worship anthem, “Jesus (Yeshua)”. The renowned Billboard chart topping worshiper’s new single is set to release on all digital outlets September 12, 2025.

“Jesus (Yeshua)” declares the unmatched authority in the name of JESUS. What I love most is how it captures the moment heaven responds when we cry out to Him. It’s such a bold reminder that chains break, peace floods in, and answers come when we call on the name above all names, JESUS! ~ Isabel Davis

Isabel has a sound that transcends borders and a heart postured in worship that affirms her global impact in Gospel music. “Jesus (Yeshua)” captures the essence of her ministry. Exalting the name above all names while bridging cultures and languages through the universal message of Christ. Since the debut of her first full project, The Call (2017), which entered at #3 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart, Isabel Davis has been embraced as one of Gospel music’s most anointed voices. Her breakout singles The Call, Jesus We Love You, and Wide as the Sky soared into the Top 15 on Billboard’s Gospel Radio Airplay charts, establishing her as a staple in the worship community.

Her last single “I Will Rejoice” climbed to the Top 10 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart. In recognition of her success and contribution to the genre, Isabel was honored with the prestigious BMI Trailblazer Award.

“Jesus (Yeshua)” will be available on all digital platforms September 12, 2025. Isabel Davis is now available for interview opportunities to discuss her new project.

