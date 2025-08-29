Listen Live
Local

17-Year-Old Found in Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a Baltimore hospital Thursday after being discovered unresponsive inside a vacant, condemned building in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of West Fairmount Avenue around 9:15 a.m., where they found the teen inside the property. A female at the scene told officers that her friend had begun experiencing difficulty breathing around 1 a.m. and was unresponsive when she woke up later.

Firefighters helped remove the teen from the building and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 10:35 a.m.

Baltimore Police spokesperson Vernon Davis said officers did not observe any signs of foul play or trauma to the teen’s body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Police are treating the incident as a questionable death as the investigation continues.

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close