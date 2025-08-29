Baltimore County Pet Crematorium Owners Arrested In Alleged Scam

Source: Tetiana Kitura / Getty

Two Baltimore County business owners are facing dozens of charges after allegedly scamming grieving pet owners by returning boxes filled with sand and debris instead of their pets’ ashes.

Rodney and Yalanda Ward, owners of Loving Care Pet Funeral and Cremation Services in Catonsville, are each charged with 56 counts of malicious destruction of property. Prosecutors say the couple ran an unlicensed cremation business that collected more than $13,000 from customers.

Court Appearances and Charges

On Thursday, Rodney Ward appeared in court as his attorney argued for home detention. His wife, Yalanda, had already posted $10,000 bail. Prosecutors said Yalanda was arrested first, while Rodney fled and was captured nearly a week later.

Authorities allege the Wards deceived at least 51 pet owners, handing them boxes that were supposed to contain cremated remains but instead held sand, gravel, fertilizer, or baking soda.

“These defendants victimized people in their moment of need,” said Adam Lippe of the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In April, investigators discovered the remains of 38 animals packed inside a hearse linked to the Wards’ business.

Community Response and Ongoing Investigation

The scandal has shaken trust among pet owners. Zoey Robinson-Budreski of Charm City Pet Crematory stepped in to help, offering free cremation services to families affected. She has been working with BARCS and animal control to properly handle recovered remains, though seven sets of remains are still awaiting identification.

The investigation into the Wards and their business remains ongoing.

