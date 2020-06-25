Mr. Griffin: Walk Me Through Your Nothing [VIDEO]

| 06.25.20
Sometimes we don’t recognize the good in our lives, but in today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF encourages listeners to pay attention to the little (big) things. Listen up top! 

3 Suspects Officially Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder…

According to TMZ, the 3 men involved in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have been officially indicted for murder.
06.25.20
Justice For Elijah McClain: How The Police ‘Murder’…

A petition receives over 2 million signatures.
06.25.20
Rayshard Brooks’ ‘Girlfriend’ Is Arrested As Suspect In…

Natalie White's lawyer comments after she's apprehended.
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.23.20
Jimmy Kimmel’s Blackface And Reported N-Word History Resurfaces…

The comedian is called out by social media.
06.23.20
Black Student Loan Debt Should Be An Issue…

As conversations around social justice equity, racial parity and building financial stability in the Black community remain at the forefront,…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft…
06.22.20
Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a holiday of notable significance for many African Americans. June…
06.19.20
Taco Bell Employee Fired For Wearing a Black…

The fast-food chain has apologized and claims there is no company-wide policy banning workers from wearing BLM accessories.
06.19.20
