Amtrak’s New High-Speed Acela Train Brings Big Upgrades
Amtrak officially launched the NextGen Acela, a fleet of brand-new high-speed trains operating between Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston as of On August 28, 2025. The new game changing upgrades bring a ton of features that riders can benefit from, including 160 mph speed and even a self-serve food bar in the café car. Check out some of the new perks below,
Enhanced Speed & Ride Comfort
Capable of reaching 160 mph—10 mph faster than the original Acela fleet the NextGen trains employ a tilt mechanism for a smoother, quieter ride, especially around curves
Capacity & Design Upgrades
Each train set spans nine cars (up from six), holds around 386 passengers (about 27% more capacity), thanks to ergonomic seating and smart design, lighting, large windows, spacious restrooms with contactless features, and improved onboard information systems, the ride feels light and elegant
Tech & Amenities
Travelers can enjoy free 5G-enabled Wi-Fi, USB ports, personal power outlets, and reading lights at every seat. A revamped Cafe Acela offers grab-and-go options along with cart service in Business Class—and First Class continues to benefit from at-seat meal service.
The NextGen Acela debut marks a bold step toward transforming rail travel in the U.S., offering unmatched onboard comfort, connectivity, and capacity. While its speed advantage awaits infrastructure upgrades, this new generation of Acela trains signals optimism for the future of American rail.
Amtrak’s New High-Speed Acela Train Brings Big Upgrades was originally published on 92q.com
