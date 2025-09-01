Listen Live
Published on September 1, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “(Labor Day) – A Winning Way For Labor Day”

Today we celebrate Labor Day. Labor Day was originally set aside as a day by the labor movement to celebrate the Impact America workers have had on this country. And today we’re in the midst of one of the most challenging times for workers. There have been economic disruptions all over this country, and many people are out of work. Yet I want to encourage you to remember that our ancestors work from sun up to sundown and did so to make a better day for us. They work and toil with the dream of better for the children, grandchildren. And we are here because they made it possible. And as we go through this challenging time, I want to encourage you to keep one eye on the challenges you are presently dealing with, but also one eye on your future goals and dreams and keep working on winning both today and tomorrow because you come from a heritage of great people who continue to win in spite of the challenges it’s in our genes. Winning is in our genes. This is Doctor Willie jolly. Happy Labor Day and share this video with everybody you know

 

(Labor Day) – A Winning Way For Labor Day | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

