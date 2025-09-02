Meditate on The Lord | Faith Walk

On Tuesday’s “Faith Walk” segment of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica dives into the transformative power of meditation, reclaiming it as a God-given practice for believers. Too often, the word “meditation” is misunderstood or dismissed as something foreign to faith. But Erica reminds us that scripture, like Psalms 1, calls us to meditate on God’s Word day and night, anchoring our hearts in His promises.

