Meditate on The Lord | Faith Walk
Meditation, as Erica explains, is about centering your thoughts on Jesus, His goodness, and His Word. It’s a spiritual discipline that silences the noise of doubt and fear, allowing God’s truth to grow so deeply in your heart that no trial or loss can uproot it. She challenges listeners to replace negative thoughts with God’s promises, to meditate on His faithfulness, and to delight in His law.
Meditate on The Lord | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com
