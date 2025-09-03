Naomi Raine Releases New Album Jesus Over Everything

Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

Jesus Over Everything is more than a live album—it’s a moment. Recorded in the heart of Las Vegas, this project captures the energy, intimacy, and anointing of a night of worship led by one of today’s most compelling voices. It’s a dynamic, genre-spanning collection of songs that move between passionate declarations, raw vulnerability, and corporate praise. The production is rich, the songwriting honest, and Naomi’s delivery unmatched.

To amplify the moment, Naomi is joined by a few of today’s most impactful worship leaders—Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Chandler Moore, Todd Galberth, and more. Every track feels like a collaboration, a true gathering of voices for one name.

“A live album that centers fully on Jesus and the glory of God, captured in the heart of a city known for everything but Him. Rooted in traditional praise and worship, this project blends purity of devotion with genre-spanning sounds that reflect my heart, creativity, and call to make Jesus the focus again.” – Naomi Raine

