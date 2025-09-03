Listen Live
Local

MAJOR. Drops Surprise Motivational Mixtape

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2017 BET Experience - A Celebration Of Gospel
Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Los Angeles, CA — Platinum Soul Singer MAJOR. is having a banner year.  Multiple awards, music nominations, and his first #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay single. He has given us music to live by and has now dropped a surprise project of spoken word and music, The HOPE DEALER Sessions.

“The HOPE DEALER Sessions” is a motivational mixtape of spoken word and music that MAJOR. created to inspire the world to WIN again!  The HOPE DEALER Sessions include five powerful, life-lifting spoken word tracks.  MAJOR. offers deep motivational illumination, soul-inspiring pep talks, and tranquil moments of meditation.  Complementing the spoken word are companion music tracks, including “I Prayed For You” Drum MAJOR. Remix ft. David Banner, “For The Win” ft. Berklee Summer Gospel Choir, “Selah (Be Still),” and “Record Back (Playing Again).” 

The executive producer for the project is Josiah Bell (Underground, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Soho House).  The HOPE DEALER Sessions is available now on AppleMusic, Spotify,  YouTube, and all digital music outlets. 

After you listen to The HOPE DEALER Sessions, you can watch MAJOR. performing his #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart-topping anthem “I Prayed For You” on the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.  The Stellar Awards, taped live in Nashville, TN, will premiere on Saturday, August 30 at 8PM and 10:30PM EST on Stellar TV.  The show is hosted by BeBe and CeCe Winans and will also air on Sunday, August 31 at 8/7c PM on BET.  More air dates and markets can be found at https://thestellarawards.com/.

Without a doubt, the world needs true rest and to reset in Heart, Soul, and Mind.  Take a moment to breathe, be still, and refocus with The HOPE DEALER Sessions.  Because HOPE ain’t ever cancelled!

MAJOR. Drops Surprise Motivational Mixtape  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close