MAJOR. Drops Surprise Motivational Mixtape

Los Angeles, CA — Platinum Soul Singer MAJOR. is having a banner year. Multiple awards, music nominations, and his first #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay single. He has given us music to live by and has now dropped a surprise project of spoken word and music, The HOPE DEALER Sessions.

“The HOPE DEALER Sessions” is a motivational mixtape of spoken word and music that MAJOR. created to inspire the world to WIN again! The HOPE DEALER Sessions include five powerful, life-lifting spoken word tracks. MAJOR. offers deep motivational illumination, soul-inspiring pep talks, and tranquil moments of meditation. Complementing the spoken word are companion music tracks, including “I Prayed For You” Drum MAJOR. Remix ft. David Banner, “For The Win” ft. Berklee Summer Gospel Choir, “Selah (Be Still),” and “Record Back (Playing Again).”

The executive producer for the project is Josiah Bell (Underground, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Soho House). The HOPE DEALER Sessions is available now on AppleMusic, Spotify, YouTube, and all digital music outlets.

After you listen to The HOPE DEALER Sessions, you can watch MAJOR. performing his #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart-topping anthem “I Prayed For You” on the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The Stellar Awards, taped live in Nashville, TN, will premiere on Saturday, August 30 at 8PM and 10:30PM EST on Stellar TV. The show is hosted by BeBe and CeCe Winans and will also air on Sunday, August 31 at 8/7c PM on BET. More air dates and markets can be found at https://thestellarawards.com/.

Without a doubt, the world needs true rest and to reset in Heart, Soul, and Mind. Take a moment to breathe, be still, and refocus with The HOPE DEALER Sessions. Because HOPE ain’t ever cancelled!

