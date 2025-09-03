Listen Live
Local

The Gospel Music Hall Of Fame with VaShawn Mitchell Host

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards
Source: Derek White / Getty

St. Louis, MO  —  September is designated as Gospel Music Heritage Month.  To continue to recognize and celebrate Gospel Music Heritage Month, The Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) will hold its 2025 Induction Gala Ceremony and Expo September 5-6, 2025.  This two-day event will include “An Evening Of Song” with host Jai and VaShawn Mitchell on Friday, September 5 at 7PM, featuring Jamal Roberts, Ann Nesby, and Tasha Page Lockhart. On Saturday, September 6, you are invited to the VIP/Gold Carpet Experience from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. before the Induction Gala, which begins at 4:00 p.m. at the America’s Center Convention Complex, located at 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO. 

With a record-breaking number of inductions totaling more than 100 individuals, this year’s Gospel Music Hall of Fame event will be one for the record books. “Through the power of Gospel music, we not only celebrate our rich heritage but also unite hearts and souls in faith, hope, and joy,” says Dr. Monica R. Butler, founder of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, headquartered in St. Louis.

According to Dr. Butler, The Gospel Music Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich legacy of gospel music while inspiring future generations. Through education centers, performance halls, and historical exhibits, GMHOF honors the genre’s pioneers and fosters the development of emerging talents. Its comprehensive approach includes state-of-the-art recording studios, wellness initiatives, and community-focused spaces, making it a cultural cornerstone for gospel music’s past, present, and future.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the two-day Gospel Music Hall of Fame weekend, visit www.mogospel.com.

The Gospel Music Hall Of Fame with VaShawn Mitchell Host  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close