Rapid Coronavirus Tests Now Offered Outside Mondawmin Mall

pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)

Rapid coronavirus tests are now available in the parking lot outside the former Target at Mondawmin Mall.

The tests will be offered by CVS’ MinuteClinic at no cost to patients.

“Our partnership with CVS Health continues to deliver more tests to more communities across Maryland,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Whether you are part of a vulnerable population, are beginning to return to work, or have recently taken part in a large gathering, testing is becoming even more critical than ever.”

Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 401-318-5028, Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to schedule a time slot for testing.

Additionally, the Maryland Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing until 2 p.m. on Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center. No doctor’s note is required and walk-ups are welcome.

