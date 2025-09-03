Emory University Announces End Of DEI Programs Amid Trump Crackdown

Source: Djavan Rodriguez / Getty

Diversity, equity, and inclusion programs have officially ended at Emory University.

According to the announcement made by interim President Justice Leah Ward Sears, the decision comes after

“This is a hard and important statement to make, and I want to speak to you from my heart. I know Emory’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts have meant a great deal to many, not just as programs, but as a statement about who we are and what we believe in,” Justice Ward Sears wrote in a statement. “As someone who has reaped the benefits of the needs these programs were meant to address, I know they were created with the best of intentions and staffed by talented, committed professionals. We live in a time of changing expectations and new requirements, however.”

Justice Sears noted that federal laws and mandates were the driving force behind the decision and that impacted faculty would receive assistance with the transition.

“Federal laws and mandates have been implemented that require higher education institutions to alter fundamentally or even close offices and programs focused on DEI. The standards are clear, and we must act accordingly,” Justice Sears said. “Guided by the Office of General Counsel and other appropriate campus officials, we will work promptly and carefully to discontinue current DEI offices and programs. We will also work closely with each impacted employee to provide appropriate support and assistance through the transition. I understand all too well the significance of this change and the questions it will generate in the minds of many. For me, the core issue is one of values.”

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Justice Sears concluded her announcement by reaffirming that Emory’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion doesn’t stop with the end of speciality programs.

“The Emory I believe in is committed to every person having an equal place, voice, and chance to succeed,” Sear continued. “We demonstrate this every day through how we lead, hire, mentor, and serve. Closing offices or reimagining lawful programs is not, after all, the same as ending our unwavering commitment to fairness, belonging, and opportunity for all, values that are part of Emory’s DNA.”

The decision comes as a surprise.

Sears was appointed interim president in May of this year, after former President Gregory Fenves transitioned into a new role as the university’s sixth chancellor.

Sears, who has served on the Emory Board of Trustees since 2010 and is an alumna of the Emory School of Law, agreed to serve as interim president and has been a part of the Emory community for 45 years, starting as an Emory Law student in 1977, then as an adjunct professor at the school, and for the past 15 years, as a valued member of the Board of Trustees.

Sears has had a distinguished and groundbreaking career in the Georgia judiciary. Mayor Andrew Young appointed her to the City Court of Atlanta in 1982. Three years later, she became the first African American woman to serve as a superior court judge in Georgia. In 1992, Governor Zell Miller appointed her to the Georgia Supreme Court, where she served for 17 years, including four years as chief justice.

It shouldn’t go unnoticed that a Black woman is being made the face of the university‘s decision to cave under the pressure of the Trump administration as part of their attack on “woke” policies.

Despite the controversy, Justice Sears confirmed that her commitment to pushing the university forward remains unchanged.

“I’m honored to lead Emory, and I’m excited to work together as we inspire and challenge each other while making sure everyone in our community feels valued and respected,” Justice Sears concluded. “I’m confident we can follow the law while not losing sight of who we are.”

SEE ALSO:

University Of Memphis Latest School To Shutter DEI Office

Trump Memo Doubles Down On Anti-DEI Requirements For Federal Funding





Emory University Announces End Of DEI Programs Amid Trump Crackdown was originally published on newsone.com