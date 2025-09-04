Listen Live
Seasoned Love | Love Talk

Published on September 3, 2025

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media
In today’s heartwarming “Love Talk” segment, Erica Campbell delivers a powerful message of hope and encouragement to listeners who may believe their time for love has passed. Erica addresses the beauty and possibility of finding love later in life, reminding us that God’s design for companionship knows no expiration date.

Erica opens with an honest acknowledgment of society’s discomfort around senior romance, joking about the “gross” parts while celebrating the sacred beauty of seasoned love. Her message is clear: “It’s not over.” Drawing from biblical wisdom, she reminds us that “it’s not good for man or woman to be alone,” emphasizing that God created us “for love from love, to love him and to be loved.”

Erica shares Bishop T.D. Jakes’ perspective that while “single is real cute at 30” and “even cute in your 40s,” it becomes challenging in later decades when we need support and companionship. She paints a touching picture of older couples in love, describing how “nothing is cuter than seeing an older couple, a seasoned couple, be in love and be happy.”

Campbell’s compassion shines through as she acknowledges listeners without children or grandchildren, extending her prayer that they find the love God created for them. Her closing words carry profound hope: “Refresh your thinking and say, God, let me find the love that you created for me. It is never too late.”

