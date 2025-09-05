2 Chainz’s To Release Spiritual Memoir ‘The Voice In Your Head Is God’

Listen Live
2 Chainz's To Release Memoir 'The Voice In Your Head Is God'

Published on September 5, 2025

Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper 2 Chainz is bringing his story to life in a new memoir.

On Sept. 4, Black Privilege Publishing announced that the Grammy-award-winning rapper will be releasing his “most close and personal work”, entitled The Voice in Your Head Is God, in March 2026.

In the book, 2 Chainz, who’s real name is Tauheed Epps, will entail his story as an only child being raised by a single mother in College Park, Georgia after his father was incarcerated. The rapper recounts his teenage years and how he walked away from the trap to find his purpose, according to a description of the book.

“I want to share the spiritual journey behind my success in a raw, uncut, and motivational way.” His mission, he said, is “to help anyone with a dream and a vision [who] struggles, or doubts their intuition…I wouldn’t be here now without that voice.”

2 Chainz said that The Voice In Your Head Is God is a personal testimony to his life and career.

“2 Chainz’s story is a story of perseverance,” said Black Privilege Publishing founder Charlamagne Tha God. “A story of reinvention. This book will remind you that when God tells you to do something, it must be done, even if you have to reinvent yourself a few times to do it.”

Earlier this year, 2 Chainz released a short film titled Red Clay, co-written with Omar Epps about the story of a young teen navigating his mother’s drug addiction while also dreaming of another life.

